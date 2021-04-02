Village of Shiloh gearing up for contested mayoral race between Vernier, Weilmuenster

As Shiloh experiences commercial and residential growing pains, five-term mayor Jim Vernier II is being challenged by two-term alderman Robert Weilmuenster in the April 6 municipal election.

The two participated in the O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce Candidates Forum, which was held virtually and available online, https://ofallonchamber.com/videos/forums2021/mayoral.mp4.

They answered questions in an hour session moderated by Stephen Hagan, associate professor of sociology at McKendree University. And were subsequently interviewed by the BND and had previously submitted information for an election guide.

One can’t talk about the future of Shiloh without talking about its past and present.

In 1980, the village population was 1,045. Ten years later, it had more than doubled — 2,655. In 2019, it was estimated to be 13,586. Statistics from the 2020 U.S. Census are not yet available.

Vernier said he is proud of his record of serving the city for 36 years, first elected as a trustee in 1985 and re-elected for the next three terms, then running for mayor in 2001 and being re-elected four more times.

His primary goal has been to create a safe community that provides the comforts of a small town and the benefits of a larger city.

He would like to lead the village for four more years to continue to address the issues and meet the challenges, he said. Roads, infrastructure improvements, the pace of development and open space are among his priorities.

In 1984, the entire village budget was $58,000, and staffed mostly by part-time employees. Today, the budget lists about $5.5 million in the general fund, and the village has 20 full-time employees.

He explained the growth explosion after Exit 16 was built on Interstate 64 and listed the projects positively impacting the area.

“Shiloh has been a very sought out community by both people wanting homes for their families and businesses seeking to locate here. Our community is a very desirable location and much of the reason is it is a community with great schools, well-built homes, several parks, bike trails, golf courses and its close proximity to Scott Air Force Base, minutes from St. Louis and the many attractions the big city has to offer,” he said.

“With that said, we are very busy managing the growth we are experiencing and adding additional capabilities to continue to grow,” he said.

Vernier has been mayor through the boom of the Green Mount Crossing Center to all the health care facilities added — Memorial Hospital Shiloh, the medical office support buildings, including Siteman Cancer Center, and currently under construction, a 40-bed rehabilitation center. The Auffenberg Ford relocated Auto Mall will bring large sums of new revenue, he said.

In 2006-07, Shiloh issued 200 home permits, which Vernier described as “huge,” then last year, there were 99, even in the COVID-pandemic.

“Interest rates are low and we have lots available,” he said.

“I would find it difficult to say the job I have done hasn’t benefited every single resident in Shiloh,” he said.

Weilmuenster said he thinks the office needs more transparency and accountability for the future success and expansion needs. He said he has the experience to be a good mayor.

During the eight years Weilmuenster has served on the village board, “I have participated in and witnessed many positive changes in the village, but I have also identified areas for improvement. It is my desire to see the village grow, our schools prosper and our property values remain high. It is important that we manage that growth, so it benefits the residents and businesses.”

His goals are to stabilize the village budget, eliminate waste, lower debt, invest wisely, promote business development, bring in additional revenue, and improve the relationship with St. Clair County and state counterparts.

“I will bring an open mind, new ideas, and respect for the residents and businesses in Shiloh,” he said. “I believe in an open-door policy and encourage residents to participate in council meetings.”

They both agreed Shiloh needs a mix of retail, light industrial and heavy industrial to be successful. The plans for Reider Road, which is on the north side of Interstate 64, will affect the village. Vernier pointed out growth at MidAmerica Airport, with Boeing announcing plans for expansion, will too.

How to balance the needs of the village with regional partnerships?

Weilmuenster said the village needs to have the support of St. Clair County and fostering relationships will help projects.

“I want to see a better relationship with the county to get things done,” he said. “Bullying and name-calling doesn’t get anything done.”

Vernier said he has been working with the Southwestern Illinois Mayors Council and has fostered relationships through the years.

Budget

Vernier said the village is comfortable, and while the hotel/motel tax was lower in 2020, the sales tax was not down sharply because the three main sources of sales tax — Target, Dierbergs and Wilke Window and Door thrived.

Vernier said a new walking trail around the 1.8-acre lake at Three Springs Park, which cost $450,000, has attracted many residents.

The park improvements have been funded 100 percent by tax support. “We didn’t borrow a dime,” he said.

He mentioned Shiloh students go to three different high schools — O’Fallon Township High School, Belleville East High School and Mascoutah Community High School.

Weilmuenster said he wanted to pursue grant opportunities and that regional cooperation will have better results.

Vernier background

A lifelong resident of Shiloh, Vernier lives in his great-grandfather’s 1913 home he bought back and has since been renovated. He was active in the Shiloh Improvement Association, which took care of the city’s parks, and the Jaycees, who put up the first Christmas lights in town, when then-mayor Norman “Red” Acker convinced him to run for trustee. He was 24 years old.

He has been married to his wife. Ellen (Sudholt) for 28 years and they have two daughters, Andrea and Amanda. He works as Director of Operations and Safety at The Phillips Company, where he started in 1978.

As a trustee, he chaired the Finance Committee for 12 years and the Public Works Committee for four years.

Past president of the Southwestern Council of Mayors, he serves on the board of directors of The Southern Illinois Builders and Remodelers Association. He belongs to the O’Fallon Knights of Columbus, Shiloh Eagles Aerie 545 and Corpus Christi Church.

Weilmuenster background

Weilmuenster moved to Shiloh in 1991 when he and his wife, Lori, built a home in the Meadowbruck Lake Estates and has served as the president of the homeowners association for 20 years. They have one son, Kirk, also a homeowner in Shiloh.

He owns Ultra Data Solutions, which provides consulting and computer support services.

He grew up in Belleville and has lived in Shiloh over 30 years.

He has served two terms on the Shiloh Village Board as a trustee. Until two years ago, he was on the Planning and Development Committee.

Roads

There are over 35 miles of roads in Shiloh maintained by either the village, county or state.

“Many roads are in bad shape and need immediate improvements. We should be working with county and state partners to develop a comprehensive plan to address necessary road repairs both short and long term,” Weilmuenster said.

Weilmuenster said he has been driving the 25 miles of roads while campaigning.

“It’s been an eye-opener for me, and I’ve lived here 30 years. It’s given me a better understanding of the conditions and the concerns of residents,” he said.

The increase in traffic has been a headache for residents.

“People get frustrated, many waiting 5-10 minutes just to get out of their neighborhood,” Weilmuenster said. “It didn’t happen overnight and we can’t fix it overnight, but getting in and out of Green Mount Road can be dangerous.”

“I know people are upset with traffic,” Vernier said.

Green Mount, Frank Scott

Vernier said Green Mount Road and Frank Scott Parkway are county roads and the county is responsible, but the village is increasingly beginning to look at the future of how they will be improved.

On March 31, it was announced St Clair County Board has approved a project to widen two portions of Frank Scott Parkway to five lanes — a 1.7-mile portion of Frank Scott Parkway and Thouvenot Lane that runs from Old Collinsville Road to North Green Mount Road. One lane will be a two-way left-turn lane. Three new lanes, including a turn lane, will be added on to the north side of Thouvenot Lane from Bristol Hill Drive to just West of Hartman Lane.

County engineer Norm Etling said $4 million will come from the county’s highway revenue bond series for the $4.1 project.

Vernier said Cross Street will be widened to the stoplight, and that will help the traffic flow at Memorial Hospital Shiloh.

Both candidates are hopeful money from the pandemic relief bills will be used for road and bridge improvements.

Municipal building, police station; leadership styles

Both agreed Shiloh needs a new municipal building and police station. Vernier said they were in the process of design and site location when the pandemic hit, and that will resume during recovery.

Weilmuenster said a team approach is needed and that being mayor should not be a “one-man show driving the bus.”

He said he might not have all the solutions, but he is used to being a problem-solver in his work, and he would be committed to make the village a “well-oiled engine” by working with employees.

Vernier took issue with the “one-man show” jab, saying he has been accommodating to all employees.

“I am willing to work with anybody,” he said. “I want what’s best for the people of this community.”

Mutual respect between candidates

Weilmuenster complimented Vernier.

“He approached me to run for trustee. I appreciate him doing that. He has taught me a lot and I have a great deal of respect for him,” he said.

In turn, Vernier said he appreciated Weilmuenster’s kind words.

“It’s not about me. It’s about what’s best for all of Shiloh,” he said.

“All of the trustees are a team,” Vernier said. “I appreciate their input. They have independent minds. They can propose anything.”

Weilmuenster said he wants to see more information get out about board meetings. He plans to have a “Coffee with Bob” meeting once a month to hear from residents and business owners.

“People might have a better idea,” he said.

Rebuttal point from forum

Vernier issued a statement rebutting one of Weilmuenster’s points in the forum,

“In the candidates forum that is now on the O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce website, my opponent mentioned $1.5 million dollars that was being considered as an incentive to a multi-family project. That never happened nor was it ever considered by me. The law in Shiloh is very clear on incentives for that type of a project,” Vernier said.