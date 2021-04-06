O’Fallon City Council votes against East of Eden senior housing complex proposal

Citing location as the chief concern, the O’Fallon City Council has rejected the East of Eden senior housing complex proposal.

New Life in Christ Church wanted to build a two-story affordable senior living center with 48 units — 36 one-bedroom and 12 two-bedroom — for seniors age 62 and older with a preference for veterans. The proposed 22,800 square feet building would have needed rezoning for 5.15 acres of its 10.85-acre property at 689 Scott-Troy Road.

During a four-hour meeting Monday, April 5, an amended ordinance that would have reduced the plans to one-story but not altered parking spaces failed to get support in a 5-9 vote, with Aldermen Jerry Albrecht, Matt Gilreath, Kevin Hagarty, Jessica Lotz, Christopher Monroe, Mark Morton, Nathan Parchman, Ross Rosenberg and Dan Witt opposed and Ray Holden, Dennis Muyleart, Gwen Randolph, Todd Roach and Tom Vorce in favor.

Witt said it was not the church he was against, a sentiment echoed by nearly all the aldermen.

“Nothing against the church, but over 700 residents have disapproved of the building and they are taxpayers of this city,” he said. “This sets a precedent.”

Hagarty said he shared concerns of the residents about traffic, noise, parking, drainage and uncompleted projects.

Muyleart proposed the amendment that resulted in a 7-7 tie, with Mayor Herb Roach voting in favor of the one-story structure idea. Aldermen in favor were Muyleart, Roach, Vorce, Holden, Parchman, Lotz, and Randolph; opposed were Rosenberg, Morton, Gilreath, Hagarty, Witt, Albrecht and Monroe.

The initial plans ignited strong reactions from residents, with aldermen reporting receiving over 500 emails, phone calls, text messages and letters. Several lauded their constituents for speaking out, being engaged about city actions, and doing extensive research on the project.

People also cited confusion and misinformation, including a flier that accused opponents of race and class bias.

Those in favor said they worried residents were fearful of change, and some called the plans visionary. Others spoke of the church’s mission, and how the senior center would add value to the neighborhood, enriching the community.

The Glover family said it was time to “see beyond now.” Jeff Dudley II called it “a bridge to the future.” A Belleville woman said she looked forward to having her 84-old mother, widow of a veteran, move in to be closer to her doctors and shopping at Scott Air Force Base.

Several homeowners noted trust issues with city officials, if multi-family zoning was added amid single-family residences because they bought their homes thinking the neighborhood would always be that way.

They mentioned previous church plans not being carried out as a concern, citing city approval in April 2017 of projects that were not completed.

In the O’Fallon 2040 Master Plan now being drafted, consultant Shockey Group suggested senior housing be placed closer to downtown and amenities.

Dr. Donald Williams Mix said the developer “had no skin in the game,” that they were local.

Jason Vahle mentioned “promises and accountability,” and that the projects the church had started should be completed before another project is approved. He asked the aldermen to be accountable to residents.

How the process has unfolded

The proposal, which is a $14 million investment, had been modified as it went through city channels the past two months, from the Community Development Department to Planning Commission to Community Development Committee, which all recommended approval.

Most recently, the church offered additional conditions to address concerns of the neighboring residents, including more restrictions on parking and maintenance bonds for the property.

Staff recommended three conditions be added to the project:

“Restricted Parking” on Sundays from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the streets in the subdivision to mitigate parking problems.

The church will use the commuter lot located on the corner of U.S. 50 and Scott Troy Road for any excess parking.

A $50,000 Letter of Credit would be required to be posted to ensure the public improvements associated with the development are completed. Once the improvements are completed, the $50,000 Letter of Credit will be converted to a $10,000 Letter of Credit posted to the city to ensure compliance with city code violations. This Letter of Credit would remain in place and be maintained at $10,000 annually should the Letter of Credit be drawn upon.

More on proposal decision

Had the proposal been approved on first reading, the ordinance would have returned to the Community Development Committee before being presented for final action.

A vote to table the matter so it could be determined if a one-story structure was even feasible, as suggested by Alderman Roach, failed in an 8-6 vote, with Hagarty, Morton, Parchman, Randolph, Roach and Witt in favor of returning it to committee while Albrecht, Gilreath, Holden, Lotz, Monroe, Muyleart, Rosenberg and Vorce were not.

Lotz said with the seating of new alderman after the April 6 election, she did not want to wait any longer.

If the proposal is significantly changed, it can return to the Community Development Department to start the process all over again, Director Justin Randall said.

The project would have been approved only for a senior living community. The property cannot be converted to any other use without a revised planned use and approval by the council.

Citizens express their views during lengthy meeting

An outpouring of citizens both in favor and in opposition made public comments during the April 5 council meeting, which lasted four hours. Adjournment took place at 11 p.m. For over three hours, people gave their reasons in person in council chambers and on the Zoom webinar platform.

Residents of nearby subdivisions expressed concerns about elevation, property values, traffic, parking, water drainage and flooding. Those in favor pointed to serving a need in the community and how the church has been a positive, active member of the community.

Plans also called for the existing 8,000 square foot youth center to be converted to a community center for the residents of the senior community and other seniors throughout the area.

Over the past 15 years, the church has applied and been approved for several projects, including a youth center and an auditorium addition to the church. The central portion of the property includes the youth center and gravel parking lot for the church, which was required when the auditorium was added to the church. Several site improvements have been delayed including the improvement of Hilltop Drive and paved parking associated with the auditorium addition.

The church was to retain ownership of the entire property and enter a 99-year lease with the New Life Community Development Corporation.

Additional project information

Some of the project points: