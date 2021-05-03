O'Fallon Progress
O’Fallon Township High School boys tennis team captures Belleville East Tournament
Here are recent results from the O’Fallon Township High School boys tennis team.
Friday, April 30, & Saturday, May 1: Belleville East Tournament (won championship)
O’Fallon defeated Effingham 9-0
O’Fallon defeated Carbondale 9-0
O’Fallon defeated Quincy Notre Dame in the semifinals 6-3
O’Fallon defeated Belleville East in the finals 6-3
Doubles winners against Belleville East
- #1 - Gavin Sohn/Kaden Vollmer
- #2 - Evan Potter/Nic Strobel
- #3 - Cameron Woll/Rowen Brunner
Singes winners against Belleville East:
- #1 - Evan Potter
- #2 - Gavin Sohn
- #6 - Cameron Woll
Tuesday, April 27: O’Fallon - 4; Belleville East - 5
Doubles winners against Belleville East:
- #3 - Cameron Woll/Rowen Brunner
Singles winners against Belleville East:
#1 - Gavin Sohn
#4 - Luke Russo
#5 - Cameron Woll
“On April 27, we played East and lost 4-5 but I didn’t have my #1 player in the lineup that day. So it was really nice to beat them on Saturday (May 1) with my #1 (Potter) in the lineup,” OTHS coach Erin Thoman said.
