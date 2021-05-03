O'Fallon Progress

O’Fallon Township High School boys tennis team captures Belleville East Tournament

For the Progress

Here are recent results from the O’Fallon Township High School boys tennis team.

Friday, April 30, & Saturday, May 1: Belleville East Tournament (won championship)

Doubles winners against Belleville East

Singes winners against Belleville East:

Tuesday, April 27: O’Fallon - 4; Belleville East - 5

Doubles winners against Belleville East:

Singles winners against Belleville East:

“On April 27, we played East and lost 4-5 but I didn’t have my #1 player in the lineup that day. So it was really nice to beat them on Saturday (May 1) with my #1 (Potter) in the lineup,” OTHS coach Erin Thoman said.

