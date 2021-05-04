O’Fallon regroups from COVID-19 pandemic as new places, plans on horizon

As spring blooms, so do new business plans in O’Fallon while current businesses are hoping to blossom as coronavirus public health restrictions are relaxed.

The Vine Street Market opens its third season this Saturday, May 8, with 34 vendor booths, while local restaurants are planning Mother’s Day specials for Sunday, May 9, and the Downtown District will soon be announcing summer events.

In the meantime, the O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce has organized ribbon-cuttings for several new businesses, with 1st Street Lounge and FlamentCo’s expanding, and fast-casual places opening at The Shops at Richland Creek.

The O’Fallon Planning Commission continues to act on new or revised business plans that include a national coffee shop chain and a new location for the long-awaited metro-east location of the Hi-Pointe Drive-In.

Fourteen long, hard months after the state’s first stay-at-home order, reopening plans may move into the “bridge” phase — between Phase 4 and 5 — for Region 4, which includes St. Clair County. Currently, the metro-east region is in Phase 4, but rates on cases, hospitalizations and deaths have remained under 8%, an encouraging sign.

To reach the bridge phase, 70% of those age 65 and over must have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The full reopening, which is Phase 5, comes when 50% of those age 16 and over have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Illinois Department of Public Health will monitor any indicators of a resurgence and act on those metrics accordingly. Safety protocols remain in place, according to CDC guidelines.

Here are examples of what’s happening locally:

Vine Street Market

The city-run farmers’ market opens for its regular season Saturday, May 8, and will have a variety of vendors with handmade and homegrown products from 8 a.m. through noon on Saturdays through Oct. 16.

“You’ll find local food that is in season when you visit the market. May is early for a lot of crops in our area — you can expect produce like radishes and lettuce among other cool season crops, but no tomatoes or sweet corn just yet,” said Market Coordinator Sarah Burton.

The chalkboard on the patio will list what is available or you can search the vendor’s list: http://ofallonstation.com/vendors-vine-street-market/.

One of the new vendors is Flyway Family Farm of Makanda, Illinois, which specializes in mushrooms.

“Our family at Flyway Family Farm is extremely excited to join this year, bringing our fresh mushrooms and mushroom products like vegan jerky, pickled shiitake, and grow kits. We can’t wait to meet y’all!” said Mike “Mushroom Man” Hatfield on the market’s Facebook page.

Live music will begin at 9 a.m. and a new food truck will be on site each week.

Carriel Junior High School will sell plants this Saturday, May 8, grown at the school’s garden. People can preview the selection or make an early purchase by clicking the “Shop Now” button on their Facebook page or follow this link: https://my-site-108945-107491.square.site/.

Downtown District

New owners Tom and Tracy Moreland took over 1st Street Lounge with a grand opening on March 14, 2020. Two days later, they were shut down for two and a half months because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now celebrating their first year, they have increased their kitchen and prep areas, and are adding new items to the menu.

After a long hiatus, Hemingway’s Zen Garden reopened for inside dining in March and Open Mic Nights returned on Thursdays last month.

Fezziwig’s Marketplace is planning an online Austrian Wine Tasting for 6 p.m. Friday, May 7. Space is limited to 30 reservations (per household). Three dry white wines will be sampled — pick up the bottles at Fezziwig’s beforehand — with expert instruction from Master Sommelier Jesse Becker.

To register, go to: https://www.fezziwigsmarket.com/product/20210507-fri-may-7-online-exclusive-austrian-wine-tasting-with-master-sommelier/817?cs=true&cst=custom&fbclid=IwAR3i892ncyRH39SxUI_0C3yFjQxuE8lBAm0VopwnSA2QeoUtZmNlUjY_DnQ

The Downtown District is planning Super Summer Saturdays on June 19, July 17, Aug. 14 and Sept. 18. More details to be announced.

Business Expansion

FlamentCo’s The Place opened their third location at Scott Air Force Base, just outside the Shiloh gate, at 813 Siebert Road, in April.

A family and veteran-owned business with other locations in O’Fallon and St. Louis, they serve authentic New York style pizza, wings, pasta, sandwiches and more.

Unique to the new location is on-base delivery and pizza by the slice as a lunch special.

Co-owner Cory Flament said to be able to expand during a challenging year is a “blessing.”

“When you walk into or order online from any one of our locations, I want you to do so knowing you are supporting a business that cares about the community and is always ready to give back,” he said.

Upcoming Applications

The O’Fallon Planning Commission has reviewed plans for a Ziggi’s Coffee, a national chain that started in Colorado in 2004, which will be near the McKendree RecPlex. Located in the undeveloped Four Points property, it will have a drive-thru, separate walk-up order window and a small patio area for outdoor seating will be in the front.

Dean Oelze of S.I. Strategy in Nashville, Illinois, is seeking approval to construct a 7,695 square foot retail building with five tenant spaces on the 1.14 acres at 207 Scott-Troy Road, which is south of the signalized intersection at Recplex Drive and Scott-Troy Road.

Community Development Director Justin Randall said the other four could be a small sandwich shop and three additional retail tenants. The project will be discussed at the next Community Development Committee meeting Monday, May 10.

At the Tuesday, May 11, Planning Commission meeting, a new location for the Hi-Pointe Drive-In will be considered. Previously, the company planned to move to 531 W. U.S. 50, the former O’Fallon Lumber site, but construction at that location was delayed. So, the new proposal is to build at 630 W. U.S. 50, which is next to the Dollar General.

“COVID threw a wrench in our plans and our development, however we are excited to announce that we have identified a new development and new site location and hope to have city approval within the next few months,” the company stated on its Facebook page.

It will be the first Illinois location for Hi-Pointe, which is part of the Sugarfire Smokehouse company restaurants. Other locations are in St. Louis on Washington and McCausland avenues. Sugarfire 64 opened in O’Fallon in 2018. Sister restaurants include the Boathouse at Forest Park, Cyrano’s and Chicken Out.

Openings in 2020

During the past year, Drake’s opened Sept. 21 at 1160 Central Park Drive. Offering traditional pub food with an extensive sushi menu, this location was the Lexington, Kentucky’s, Bluegrass Hospitality Group’s first restaurant in Illinois and its 15th Drake’s. It features a year-round patio with large garage doors that open during warm weather and a fireplace for cooler months.

Chrissy and Jim Johnson opened Boarding House Bistro downtown at 212 E. State St. in November. Their specialty is freshly prepared, special order charcuterie boards and gift boxes. They include an artful display of many local cheeses, cured meats, seasonal fruits, nuts, olives, pickles, jams and sweet treats. The items rotate seasonally. They also sell unique gifts, have a petite deli and added a Bottle Shop with a curated selection of wine, beer and spirits.

In December, Guaranteed Rate, one of America’s top five retail mortgage lenders, opened a new branch office in O’Fallon, at 111A W. State St.

“I am extremely excited to serve the O’Fallon community with our new location,” said Cara Srogus, the location’s branch manager. “Since our doors opened in December, we have been fortunate enough to meet many local business owners and members of the community. We have a true passion for our military homebuyers and being local for them was very important when it came to choosing our newest location in Illinois.”

Openings in 2021

Wings & Things has taken over the old Pizza Hut building at 318 E. U.S. 50. The “Things” part includes steak, chicken, fish and more for carryout and delivery. And there is also a small market inside.

The Shops at Richland Creek will feature several fast-casual restaurants.

Offering 12 different kinds of chicken salad, Chicken Salad Chick opened Jan. 13 and is the third one in Illinois. There are two in St. Louis.

Taco Bell also opened at The Shops. Smoothie King opened March 15 and Wingstop did too, while Popeye’s, Burger King and Five Guys Burgers + Fries will open in the summer.

Pacific Dental Services, AQ Nail Salon and No Leash Needed, a pet care and training facility, are also part of the complex.

Chamber of Commerce Initiative

The O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce is joining over 45 other chambers in a state coalition that is calling for the legislature to make economic recovery for businesses a priority in 2021. To learn more about the “All In” initiative, visit: https://ofallonchamber.com/all-in-for-economic-recovery.