McKendree Metro Rec Plex area in O’Fallon prepares for substantial growth spurt

O’Fallon’s eastern expansion along U.S. 50 and Scott-Troy Road is having a growth spurt — including where an old trailer park was located — and expectations for a thriving residential and commercial corner are high.

After the McKendree Metro Rec Plex opened in 2017, the acreage surrounding it was earmarked for future development. Four Points Center planned to include recreational, hospitality, retail and professional businesses. Now, four years later, construction is underway and more businesses are planned.

Dean Oelze of S.I. Strategy in Nashville is the developer of 45 acres there.

A new CC Food Mart opened May 24, the first commercial development at the new Four Points Center. It is south of the intersection across from the Rec Plex.

The CC Food Mart has 16 fuel pumps and an attached car wash, and the convenience store is 5,925 square feet. Owned by the Pearl Family Limited Partnership of Breese, CC Food Mart has 12 locations in the metro-east region. Its first O’Fallon store is on W. U.S. 50 near the Interstate 64 exchange.

Community Development Director Justin Randall said Aberdeen Village is completing Phase 1 of the apartment complex. A commercial building will begin construction soon.

“Plans have been submitted to finish the apartment project and are under review currently,” Randall said.

In 2018, Tim Kappert, developer of Aberdeen Village, was approved for rezoning 21.22 acres for mixed-use townhome and commercial development. The property, formerly the Rock Springs Mobile Home Park, is located behind the Moto Mart on the northeast corner of Scott-Troy Road and Illinois 158 and E. U.S. 50.

Kappert planned a 244-unit townhome and three commercial lot community — including a clubhouse facility with open gathering areas — and offices.

The Aberdeen Village will be all 2-bedroom townhome style units. The residential development will include 3.47 acres of commercial property, including a pharmacy with a drive-thru, a restaurant with a drive-thru and a strip center with a mix of use, including a restaurant with alcohol sales.

The property on the east side of Scott-Troy Road will provide 499 parking spaces. The commercial development known as Aberdeen Commons will have lots sized 1.35 acres, .81 acres and 1.31 acres.

Coffee Shop and Restaurants

The O’Fallon City Council is expected to approve plans for a Ziggi’s Coffee at its June 7 meeting.

The national chain that started in Colorado in 2004 will have a drive-thru, separate walk-up order window and a small patio area for outdoor seating. It will be in the Four Points Center, near the McKendree Rec Plex.

Oelze plans to construct a 7,695 square foot retail building with five tenant spaces on the 1.14 acres at 207 Scott-Troy Road, which is south of the signalized intersection at Recplex Drive.

Randall said the other four could be a small sandwich shop and three additional retail tenants.

McKendree Metro Rec Plex

The Rec Plex is a 150,000 square-foot recreation facility meant to anchor the Four Points Center development on 45 acres.

It is a state-of-the-art, full-service sports complex with two NHL-sized ice rinks, an aquatic center fit with a 10-lane championship swimming pool, a recreational pool, Atlantis strength and weight center, elevated walking track and cardio center, group fitness classes, personal training, and childcare. Memberships and daily passes can be purchased.

“We built the Metro Rec Plex to fill a desperate need for an ice rink as well as competitive swimming lanes in the area but also wanted to create a place where the busy mom or dad could drop a child off at swimming or skating lessons and still catch a workout without ever needing to leave the facility,” said Oelze, president of the Metro Rec Plex.

“The family-friendly atmosphere, childcare, lessons and team sports practices evolved into a one-stop shop for the busy family on the go, and now with the development of the land surrounding the Metro Rec Plex, the Four Points Center will offer even more options for anyone visiting.”

The Metro Rec Plex is home of the McKendree hockey team, swimming and diving and water polo teams, and the Southern Illinois Ice Hawks Hockey Youth Club Team and Seahawks competitive youth swim team.

The Metro Rec Plex also has more than 25,000 square feet of exhibit space that can be utilized to host both large and small events — from conventions to birthday parties.

St. Elizabeth’s Therapy

In June 2019, St. Elizabeth’s Hospital relocated the outpatient therapy services previously at 1512 N. Green Mount Road to the Metro Rec Plex in a 5,500 square foot addition.

“Partnering with the McKendree Metro Rec Plex was a great opportunity to provide the region with a new, accessible therapy location,” said St. Elizabeth’s President and CEO Patti Fischer. “Additionally, the expanded facility space allows St. Elizabeth’s to offer area residents advanced therapy services focusing on orthopedic and athletic programs, direct access to aquatic therapy and more.”

The new space included private physical therapy treatment rooms, occupational therapy space to assist with activities of daily living and expanded gym space.

“We’re excited to partner with St. Elizabeth’s on their new outpatient therapy center here at the McKendree Metro Rec Plex,” Oelze said. “In addition, we look forward to the opportunity to assist patients in the achievement of their fitness and recovery goals with the assets available at the Metro Rec Plex including group fitness, personal training, swimming pools, cardio equipment and more.”

St. Elizabeth’s continues to offer a full spectrum of outpatient rehabilitation and therapy services at five locations in O’Fallon, Belleville and Mascoutah.

Farmers and Merchants Bank

Farmers and Merchants National Bank broke ground on its new location in Four Points Center on May 18. The 4,000 square-foot facility, with two drive-thru lanes, is located at 1805 E. U.S. 50. It will be the bank’s seventh area location. Completion is anticipated in the fall.

“Farmers and Merchants National Bank is excited to bring our services to the O’Fallon community with the help of the city of O’Fallon and Poettker Construction,” states Stephen Greene, President of Farmers and Merchants National Bank.

“We are committed to providing exceptional services with our traditional family and community banking values.”

The sixth current locations are in St. Clair and Washington counties. For more information, visit www.bankwithfmb.com.

The Rec Plex area is part of several spots in O’Fallon altering the city’s landscape. The Downtown District and locations on U.S. 50 west have projects planned, and there are hopes for the razed Southview Plaza site and the Rieder Road industrial site known as Mid America Commerce Center.