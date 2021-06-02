Shiloh removed a basketball court. Was it because of COVID or were the reasons racial?

For Shiloh residents who used the basketball courts at Three Springs Park on a regular basis, having the hoops removed last year was disappointing. The nets have not returned, despite eased public health restrictions due to COVID across the state.

The basketball court, which is between the volleyball and tennis courts, on Frank Scott Parkway East, is empty. However, the village plans to turn the space into pickleball courts.

Some of the regular basketball players had wondered if the move was driven by their race — most using the courts were Black.

Julian Doss, a Shiloh resident, said he has been upset about the loss and wanted to spread awareness. For about six or seven years, Doss and a regular group frequently played there without incident.

Doss played basketball at Belleville West High School, West Junior High and Jefferson School while growing up in Belleville.

“To me, it just doesn’t seem right. It seems as if they are trying to segregate or push the African American citizens out. There were a lot of father-son interactions and positive vibes out there. It gave kids something to look forward to if you couldn’t afford a membership. This goes for adults too,” he said. “A lot of us are hurt by this and would really like to know why the area that mostly African Americans use has been shut down.”

Former Shiloh Mayor Jim Vernier II said it was not discriminatory — but crowds were an issue during the state’s public health crisis last spring. He said other local cities had removed their hoops as well.

“Unfortunately, we just had problems,” Vernier said.

Public safety was a factor after a shooting in 2018, he said, but the pandemic prompted stricter enforcement during the state’s lockdown in April 2020.

“People were upset after the shooting,” he said. “But shutting the whole thing down was about not following the rules during the pandemic. We had hoped to find a solution to the problem.”

Vernier, who had been mayor for 20 years, was defeated in the April 6 municipal election. Bob Weilmuenster is the current mayor.

City Clerk Brenda Kern said the pickleball courts have not been installed yet.

“Once the budget is approved, we will go out for bid. Construction is planned for late summer — early fall,” she said.

What’s pickleball?

Pickleball is a paddleball sport that has elements of badminton, table tennis (ping pong), and tennis. Two or four players — singles or doubles — use solid paddles to hit a perforated polymer ball — much like a Wiffle ball — over a net.

The USA Pickleball Association said it is a fun and social activity and can be played by all ages and skill levels. It is played on a badminton-sized court and uses a modified tennis net.

Before last year’s public health emergency, there were at least 8,000 known pickleball locations across the country, with about 100 new sites added every month.

The metro-east region has both indoor courts, such as the Fairview Heights Rec Center, and outdoor sites, like Hesse Park in O’Fallon. The sport has grown in popularity during the past decade, especially with retired people, who often participate in leagues.

Popular Recreational Basketball

“Basketball has always been my peace from the outside world,” Doss said. “One reason I was attracted to Three Springs Park was because they had a very nice basketball court with two full courts, benches, picnic tables and bathrooms nearby.”

Doss said it was something not often seen in the area — one so well put together and modern.

“It truly was home away from home for a lot of the community,” he said. “We played basketball religiously with one another day after day until the lights went off at 10 p.m.”

Last August, Doss moved into the Tamarack Luxury Apartments adjacent to Three Springs Park.

“I had very high hopes of being able to walk right over and play this spring if COVID-19 was to die down,” he said.

But after work one day, he saw city workers cutting the poles in half and hauling them away.

“Now there’s two full courts with no hoops or poles in the ground to replace them,” he said.

At first, Doss thought the courts would be upgraded with new paint and hoops. But after calling the Shiloh Parks and Recreation Department, he learned they would be replaced.

He said he was told “they decided they don’t want that for the park any more.” However, the volleyball courts would still be used.

“Right then and there, I instantly felt like we were being punished. The reason I say this is because the basketball courts were used by a predominantly African American crowd and the volleyball nets were used by predominantly white citizens — as well as the softball, tennis courts and soccer fields,” Doss said.

Derenzo Jennings of Shiloh, a local basketball coach and former star player at Cahokia High School, said he was also dismayed at the goals being taken down.

“For years and years, that’s been the only park I’ve played at. It has brought me peace, happiness and success. I would truly appreciate if the goals would get put back up,” he said.

Gun Fire Incident in 2018

Shiloh Police Chief Richard Wittenauer, who was appointed to the position in September 2017, said the police were called to the courts several times during the state-mandated restrictions last year.

“We had all kinds of calls that people were coming out to the courts but not practicing social distancing,” he said.

“That’s what happens. A few people ruin it for everybody else,” he said.

Wittenauer said the courts were “really nice” and the only ones in the area after Belleville and O’Fallon shut theirs down.

The one incident on record is from Aug. 5, 2018, when a Belleville man fired a semiautomatic weapon into a crowd at Three Springs Park. No one was injured.

According to the Belleville News-Democrat archives, it was reported at 8:20 p.m. shots had been fired. Shiloh Police later pulled over and arrested Brian W. Crawford Jr., then 19, near the park.

Crawford was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and having a gun without a permit.

State Restrictions 2020

Last year, the coronavirus pandemic had forced most activities at public parks to shut down — except walking and running while maintaining appropriate social distance of 6 feet.

On April 1, 2020, basketball courts, pavilions, playgrounds, restrooms, batting cages, baseball fields and more were closed to the public because of the state’s shelter-in-place order across the metro-east.

In Shiloh, park personnel took the rims down.

O’Fallon had closed all the playgrounds, fields and pavilions, and suspended league play, but the 11 parks remained open.

On March 26, 2020, 16 local mayors were on a conference call with St. Clair County Sheriff Rick Watson, State’s Attorney James Gomric, and County Board Chairman Mark Kern.

“The bulk of the meeting was about groups gathering in parks,” O’Fallon Mayor Herb Roach said.

Both Memorial Hospital Shiloh and St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon had called the county after seeing groups of youth playing basketball at Three Springs Park. Shiloh then closed the courts.

No more than 10 people were to gather, according to the quarantine guidelines.

While he supported taking the rims down to combat COVID-19, Doss noticed there were baseball and soccer games being played “in the middle of the pandemic,” and the tennis courts were used as well.

As the state gradually reopened, parks still had to abide by regional phases protocol.

Shiloh Parks

The village has four parks. The Shiloh Community Park, on Park Drive, includes playgrounds, picnic areas, a mulch walking trail, ballfields, pavilions, the Senior Center and Klucker Community Hall.

Three Springs Park, which is located on Frank Scott Parkway East, features wetlands, a playground, picnic areas, a paved half-mile walking trail, paved non-motorized trail around the lake (1.7 miles), ballfields, and tennis, basketball and volleyball courts.

Sierra Park on Sierra Drive includes a playground, picnic areas and a paved walking path (1/3 mile.)

The Shiloh Dog Park on Lebanon Avenue include small and large dog pens.