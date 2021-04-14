Shiloh prepares for first new mayor in two decades

For the first time in 20 years, Shiloh will have a new mayor.

Two-term incumbent trustee Bob Weilmuenster received 70 more votes than incumbent village president Jim Vernier II, 679-609, on April 6.

The voter turnout was 13 percent for the municipal election, with 1,313 ballots cast out of 10,309 registered voters. That was an increase from the 2019 election, with only 278 ballots cast, but in 2017, about 900 more people voted.

Overall, six trustees are elected at-large for the village board, with three elected every two years. Jason Holzum and Matthew Wilke won seats — as did sole incumbent Colleen Powers — out of a seven-candidate field. Trustee Tina Wrzek did not run again.

Results were: Holzum, 586; Wilke, 498; and Powell, 472 as the top three vote-getters, with other candidates Shawn Boyer, 443; Jay Vernier, 418; Raymond Kelly, 395; and Gregory Peterson, 308.

Jim Vernier sought his sixth term as mayor and had served for 16 years as a trustee before being elected mayor in 2001. After so much time in public service, Vernier said he will take a break. His father, James A. Vernier, died on March 7 at age 89.

“My plans are to enjoy life a little more. Having recently lost my Dad, I realize life is short and you need to make time for your family,” he said.

But he will remain active in civic causes.

“As I have always said, Shiloh is my home and I will continue to volunteer at my church and other organizations I’m involved with,” he said.

He is proud of the village’s growth during his tenure.

“Shiloh is a destination for new families and businesses, and I’m very proud of that. Most homes when listed sell within hours over the asking price. What I am most proud of are the improvements in advanced health care we have minutes from home,” Vernier said. “The village is now in a financial position we have never been in before, so I expect to see many good things coming.”

Weilmuenster said his goals are to stabilize the village budget, eliminate waste, lower debt, invest wisely, promote business development, bring in additional revenue, and improve the relationships with county and state counterparts.

He said he would bring new ideas, an open mind and an open-door policy and encouraged residents to participate in city government.

Praise for Vernier, bringing a fresh perspective

Newly elected trustee Holzum said the outgoing mayor served Shiloh diligently and the village is in a better place because of him. He looks forward to working with the new mayor and the trustees.

Holzum said he ran to bring a fresh perspective, and to be a voice “for all of Shiloh.” He and his wife, Karen, moved to Shiloh about 12 years ago and their two children, Kinsley, 10, and Carter, 6, attend the Shiloh Middle School and Elementary School.

‘I am very humbled’

“As I campaigned, one of the constant themes was a desire for change, a desire for fresh perspectives from new voices. We have that change now and it is up to us to move forward for what is best for all of Shiloh,” he said.

“I am very humbled for the faith residents have shown in me to represent them,” he said.

Holzum said he would keep his Facebook candidate page as a vehicle to communicate with residents. He thinks maintaining a dialogue with them is an important tool.

Holzum excited to serve Shiloh

Even though campaigning during a pandemic was challenging, Holzum said he walked the neighborhoods and tried to reach voters outside instead of knocking on doors. He listened to their concerns.

“The village’s growth is on people’s minds and making sure the commercial and industrial growth is there is a priority, as is residents’ quality of life. People are concerned about the traffic congestion, the high rate of speed people drive in subdivisions and want more open space,” he said.

Managing growth will be foremost in his mind.

“We have a lot of young families in Shiloh, and people came here because of a small-town feel inside a bigger area. Representing them is what’s driving me to serve,” he said.