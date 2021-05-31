Local scholars for O’Fallon, Shiloh

Southeast Missouri State University

The following area student was named to the fall 2020 President’s List at Southeast Missouri State University:

Rylee Burton of Shiloh

The following area students were named to the spring 2021 President’s List at Southeast Missouri State University:

Hannah Gibson of O’Fallon

Taylor Peck of O’Fallon

Emilee Steinkamp of O’Fallon

Blake Stroh of O’Fallon

The following area students were named to the spring 2021 Dean’s List at Southeast Missouri State University:

Tyler Bennett of O’Fallon

Rylee Burton of Shiloh

Hannah Gibson of O’Fallon

Taylor Peck of O’Fallon

Emilee Steinkamp of O’Fallon

Blake Stroh of O’Fallon

Cleo Watkins of O’Fallon

Cedarville University

The following area students were named to the spring 2021 Dean’s Honor List at Cedarville University:

Jenna Gulick of O’Fallon

Lauren Merrifield of Shiloh

College of Charleston

The following area student is a recent graduate of the College of Charleston:

Clive Wegner of O’Fallon

Greenville University

The following area student was named to the spring 2021 Dean’s List at Greenville University:

Stephanie Favela of O’Fallon

Jacksonville State University

The following area student was named to the Spring 2021 Dean’s List at Jacksonville State University:

Amaia Scott of Shiloh

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville

The following area students were named to the Spring 2021 Dean’s List at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville:

O’Fallon: Abdulah Hassan Abrahim, Makayla Precious Baker, Kevin J. Belobrajdic, Paige Mackenzie Black, Taylor Nicole Bobzien, Christopher Rocky Boros, Taylor Joseph Brewer, Katherine Marie Buchanan, Kurtis Bynum, Cristiano Miguel Cabrera, Savanna Grace Call, Phillip Casey, Caitlyn Danielle Chinn, Lauren Elise Collier, Cheyenne Dakota Copling, Jessica Elizabeth Croissant, Sarah Alaine Cyvas, Mckenna Rae Daiber, Hannah Lea Dapson, Dylan G. Davidson, Angel Nicole Deadmond, Daniel Francis Dunn, Eric Andrew Eickele, Nadder E. El-Hamarnah, Abdel Algani Sameer Fanous, William Callahan Farrar, Emily Renee’ Fredericksen, Nolan Michael Gavin, Leah Marie Godsey, Kaeli Alyssa Goodwin, Nadia Jordan Graber, Sierra Beth Grasher, Anneliese Faith Hansen, Alexandra Patricia Hardy, Ryan James Harper, Dylan J. Hites, Kayla-Marie Nicole Hosier, Adam Michael Hudder, Benjamin J. Koenig, Ella Lampe, Jordan Michaela Lipe, Deven Daniel Long, Patrick David Saharat Lyon, Faith AnnEva McCaskey, Raymond Paul Meyer, Zachary Michael Millard, Dylan Nathaniel Miller, Matthew Joseph Minick, Kimberly Dawn Morris, Tessa Ellen Nesch, Kyle Patrick Orlet, Jeanette Danielle Peebles, Jamar A. Pugh, Savannah Roman, Kalonji Malik Rumph, Sienna Faith Salcido, Jessica N. Scoggins, Dylan Patrick Sholtes, Madison Olivia Signore, Hannah Isabelle Sill, Jennifer Arline Simpson, Taylor Alexis Nicole Smith, Kerrington Rene Stewart-Goodwin, Rachel I. Strong, Peter Joseph Timpson, Jason Scott Votrain, Ryan Waegner, Melody Kalyn Warfield, Brooke Marie Westrater, Heath Zuber, Danielle Denise Zuniga

Scott AFB: Aunalisa Emily Kriz, Jennifer Nicole Seim, Megan Wells

Shiloh: Mohammed Azeem Azhar, Daniel Phillip Lee Hammond, Sydney Marya Korstad, Andrea L. Whitaker, Jalen Anthony White

Union University

The following area student was named to the spring 2021 President’s List at Union University:

Chloe Cariker of O’Fallon

University of Alabama

The following area students are recent graduates of the University of Alabama:

Elisabeth Hansen of O’Fallon

Blake Heimann of Shiloh

Abigail MacManus of O’Fallon

Tyler Przybysz of O’Fallon

Westminster College

The following area student was named to the spring 2021 Dean’s List at Westminster College: