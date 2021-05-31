O'Fallon Progress

Local scholars for O’Fallon, Shiloh

Southeast Missouri State University

The following area student was named to the fall 2020 President’s List at Southeast Missouri State University:

The following area students were named to the spring 2021 President’s List at Southeast Missouri State University:

The following area students were named to the spring 2021 Dean’s List at Southeast Missouri State University:

Cedarville University

The following area students were named to the spring 2021 Dean’s Honor List at Cedarville University:

College of Charleston

The following area student is a recent graduate of the College of Charleston:

Greenville University

The following area student was named to the spring 2021 Dean’s List at Greenville University:

Jacksonville State University

The following area student was named to the Spring 2021 Dean’s List at Jacksonville State University:

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville

The following area students were named to the Spring 2021 Dean’s List at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville:

Union University

The following area student was named to the spring 2021 President’s List at Union University:

University of Alabama

The following area students are recent graduates of the University of Alabama:

Westminster College

The following area student was named to the spring 2021 Dean’s List at Westminster College:

