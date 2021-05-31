O'Fallon Progress
Local scholars for O’Fallon, Shiloh
Southeast Missouri State University
The following area student was named to the fall 2020 President’s List at Southeast Missouri State University:
Rylee Burton of Shiloh
The following area students were named to the spring 2021 President’s List at Southeast Missouri State University:
Hannah Gibson of O’Fallon
Taylor Peck of O’Fallon
Emilee Steinkamp of O’Fallon
Blake Stroh of O’Fallon
The following area students were named to the spring 2021 Dean’s List at Southeast Missouri State University:
Tyler Bennett of O’Fallon
Rylee Burton of Shiloh
Hannah Gibson of O’Fallon
Taylor Peck of O’Fallon
Emilee Steinkamp of O’Fallon
Blake Stroh of O’Fallon
Cleo Watkins of O’Fallon
Cedarville University
The following area students were named to the spring 2021 Dean’s Honor List at Cedarville University:
Jenna Gulick of O’Fallon
Lauren Merrifield of Shiloh
College of Charleston
The following area student is a recent graduate of the College of Charleston:
Clive Wegner of O’Fallon
Greenville University
The following area student was named to the spring 2021 Dean’s List at Greenville University:
Stephanie Favela of O’Fallon
Jacksonville State University
The following area student was named to the Spring 2021 Dean’s List at Jacksonville State University:
Amaia Scott of Shiloh
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville
The following area students were named to the Spring 2021 Dean’s List at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville:
O’Fallon: Abdulah Hassan Abrahim, Makayla Precious Baker, Kevin J. Belobrajdic, Paige Mackenzie Black, Taylor Nicole Bobzien, Christopher Rocky Boros, Taylor Joseph Brewer, Katherine Marie Buchanan, Kurtis Bynum, Cristiano Miguel Cabrera, Savanna Grace Call, Phillip Casey, Caitlyn Danielle Chinn, Lauren Elise Collier, Cheyenne Dakota Copling, Jessica Elizabeth Croissant, Sarah Alaine Cyvas, Mckenna Rae Daiber, Hannah Lea Dapson, Dylan G. Davidson, Angel Nicole Deadmond, Daniel Francis Dunn, Eric Andrew Eickele, Nadder E. El-Hamarnah, Abdel Algani Sameer Fanous, William Callahan Farrar, Emily Renee’ Fredericksen, Nolan Michael Gavin, Leah Marie Godsey, Kaeli Alyssa Goodwin, Nadia Jordan Graber, Sierra Beth Grasher, Anneliese Faith Hansen, Alexandra Patricia Hardy, Ryan James Harper, Dylan J. Hites, Kayla-Marie Nicole Hosier, Adam Michael Hudder, Benjamin J. Koenig, Ella Lampe, Jordan Michaela Lipe, Deven Daniel Long, Patrick David Saharat Lyon, Faith AnnEva McCaskey, Raymond Paul Meyer, Zachary Michael Millard, Dylan Nathaniel Miller, Matthew Joseph Minick, Kimberly Dawn Morris, Tessa Ellen Nesch, Kyle Patrick Orlet, Jeanette Danielle Peebles, Jamar A. Pugh, Savannah Roman, Kalonji Malik Rumph, Sienna Faith Salcido, Jessica N. Scoggins, Dylan Patrick Sholtes, Madison Olivia Signore, Hannah Isabelle Sill, Jennifer Arline Simpson, Taylor Alexis Nicole Smith, Kerrington Rene Stewart-Goodwin, Rachel I. Strong, Peter Joseph Timpson, Jason Scott Votrain, Ryan Waegner, Melody Kalyn Warfield, Brooke Marie Westrater, Heath Zuber, Danielle Denise Zuniga
Scott AFB: Aunalisa Emily Kriz, Jennifer Nicole Seim, Megan Wells
Shiloh: Mohammed Azeem Azhar, Daniel Phillip Lee Hammond, Sydney Marya Korstad, Andrea L. Whitaker, Jalen Anthony White
Union University
The following area student was named to the spring 2021 President’s List at Union University:
Chloe Cariker of O’Fallon
University of Alabama
The following area students are recent graduates of the University of Alabama:
Elisabeth Hansen of O’Fallon
Blake Heimann of Shiloh
Abigail MacManus of O’Fallon
Tyler Przybysz of O’Fallon
Westminster College
The following area student was named to the spring 2021 Dean’s List at Westminster College:
Sean Pelato of O’Fallon
