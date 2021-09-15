St. Clare of Assisi Oktoberfest doubles size of biergarten for annual event in O’Fallon

St. Clare’s 21st Annual Oktoberfest has more than doubled the size of its biergarten to provide more space to spread out while enjoying food, drinks and live music — all outdoors.

This year, Oktoberfest will provide a festive German atmosphere while scaling back the games due to COVID.

The community is invited to join the fun Saturday, Sept. 25, as St. Clare of Assisi Church in O’Fallon rolls out its 21st Annual Oktoberfest. The fest runs from 4-11 p.m. and takes place on and around the St. Clare School campus at Third and Cherry streets, in the heart of historic downtown O’Fallon.

“While we are very excited to have at least some parts of Oktoberfest returning this year, it is necessary that we do not do a ‘full-on’ version due to local health conditions,” said Father Jim Deiters, St. Clare Church pastor. “Several leading medical people in our area strongly advised us to have no kids’ games or inflatables this year, because young children are not vaccinated against COVID and remain very vulnerable in large group settings.

“We also will not have the other games for adults so we can keep people spread out rather than have them side by side while playing games for long periods of time.”

“We pride ourselves on offering a fun festival, and this year we are featuring more space for people to enjoy food, music and fun while spread out throughout the festival grounds,” said Oktoberfest chairman Tom Knaust. “We have more than doubled our outdoor seating so people can relax and enjoy the evening. While we won’t have games, we will have kids’ toys to purchase.”

“With no games for kids this year, the best time for families to enjoy Oktoberfest is between 4 and 7 p.m. for the 5K and kids’ runs, the photo booth and to have dinner together outdoors,” Knaust said “In fact, there will be more options for family dinner as they can pick between festival foods and the German dinner and then eat together outdoors.”

The popular, regional festival features a hearty German-style roast pork dinner with a kids’ meal option from 5-8 p.m. outdoors, as well as festival foods starting at 4 p.m. Bite into a bratwurst with homemade kraut or enjoy pretzels, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, funnel cakes, spiral spuds and Tropical Sno. Complement dinner with a selection of authentic German beers on tap in the festive “Bier und Weingarten.” Prost!

The Belleville “Blas Kapple” German Band will provide an oompah beat from 5-7 p.m. Then, Oktoberfest will switch gears as the sun sets and welcome the “Under the Influence” Band to the stage for a rocking good time from 7-11 p.m.

Ready to take a chance? People can try their luck at the raffle stand with hourly $100 draws and a grand prize of $10,000. Or bid on one-of-kind items, tickets and special packages in the Oktoberfest Online auction, open from Monday, Sept. 20, until 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25.

For some fun competition, try the 5K run or the kids’ fun run through downtown O’Fallon. Registration for the 5K run begins at 3 p.m. and the runners will hit the streets at 4 p.m.

For more information, visit www.stclarechurch.org and click the Oktoberfest banner, or contact the parish office at 618-632-3562.

Oktoberfest is the church’s biggest annual fundraiser, and all proceeds help pay down the parish’s mortgage debt.

