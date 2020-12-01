375th Air Mobility Wing at Scott Air Force Base earns effective readiness rating

The 375th Air Mobility Wing at Scott Air Force Base recently completed a Unit Effectiveness Inspection Nov. 16-23, in which Air Mobility Command Inspectors General evaluate the compliance and readiness of an organization.

A UEI is the capstone event, normally after a three-year “in-house” continuous evaluation cycle, that validates the Commander’s Inspection Program accuracy, adequacy, and relevance as well as provide an independent assessment of the Wing’s resource management, leadership, process improvement efforts, and the ability to execute the mission.

The Wing was not only evaluated as “EFFECTIVE” in its overall rating, but also “EFFECTIVE” in the four major graded areas — Executing the Mission, Managing Resources, Improving the Unit, and Leading People. In addition, there was a high number of individuals and teams identified for special recognition.

“The Showcase Wing has a robust Commander’s Inspection Program focusing on commander’s priorities, self-assessment, and readiness capability,” said Lt. Col. Michael Ueda, 375th AMW Inspector General. “This allows units to assess risk, identify areas of improvement, and focus limited resources to enhance the performance of our Airmen and improve mission effectiveness.”

He said the UEI results largely validated our Commander’s Inspection program at the wing and subordinate echelons. Unit commanders identified areas of non-compliance through their continuous self-assessment programs and made the necessary corrective action plans to make improvements at all levels.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ueda explained, that “while we were able to highlight the awesome capabilities the Showcase Wing brings to the fight, that doesn’t mean we don’t have areas of improvement ... we do. This just means we have already identified our most significant challenges and are working toward making the wing more effective to execute rapid global mobility.”

“With the successes and report card the base received during the UEI, there is good reason to be excited for the future,” added Col. J. Scot Heathman, 375th AMW commander.

“This capstone provided us an opportunity to showcase what we do very well, while also providing a fresh perspective that challenges us to be better, and drive continuous process improvement across all four of our major graded areas.”