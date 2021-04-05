375th LRS on Scott Air Force Base supports rapid global mobility

The quiet chatter of talking permeates the air as Airmen tread softly down a line, papers in hand as they wait patiently to hand over their carefully accumulated documents at the end.

This is the personnel deployment function line. Manned by members of the installation deployment readiness center, it is the beginning of simulated deployment process during exercises and is just one way that they enable rapid global mobility.

As the main insight for deployments on Scott Air Force Base, the 375th Logistics Readiness Squadron IDRC is responsible for getting service members downrange to their location in a timely manner.

Tech. Sgt. Drew Meadows, 375th Logistics Readiness Squadron logistics plans section chief, plays an integral part in the movement of Airmen. Besides Scott, he and his team also play a part in deploying Airmen stationed at Air Force units on Fort Campbell, Tennessee, and Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.

The IDRC is made up of log plans in LRS and in Installation Personnel Readiness a function of the Force Support Squadron, Meadows said. Working in conjunction with unit deployment managers, he and his team fill deployment taskings that are flowed down through Air Force Major Commands.

“We come together as a team working together to make the mobility machine work,” said Meadows.

As a part of the team’s day-to-day tasks facilitating mobility, they service normal Air and Expeditionary Force deployments, Federal Emergency Management Agency deployments and recently COVID-19 taskings. While AEF taskings occur as dictated by the needs of the Air Force, FEMA taskings occur wherever there is a natural disaster and immediate relief is needed.

As an integral part in ensuring the safety of our nation, their mission has left a lasting impression on them.

“I find it rewarding because I feel like I am directly helping impact the mission by getting members to their locations on time,” said Airman 1st Class Kyle Lednicky, 375th LRS IDRC logistics planner. “It’s an opportunity that not a lot of other Airmen get to have.”

They are the focal point for all logistic movements at their units. By maintaining the mobility of our Airmen so that they are poised and ready for the flight, they continue to ensure mission success.