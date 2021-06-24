New EFMP program on Scott Air Force Base provides one stop for special needs families

Col. J. Scot Heathman, 375th Air Mobility Wing commander, Jimmy Howe, and Heather McKenney, Exceptional Family Member Program members, cut the ribbon for the completed renovation of the Exceptional Family Member Program One Stop on Thursday, June 24, at the Airman and Family Readiness Center on Scott Air Force Base.

The new EFMP One Stop offices allow families to access services, information and resources in one location.

“Today’s a great day for Team Scott,” said Heathman. “The establishment of an EFMP One Stop at Scott Air Force Base is one more way that we can, at the local level, better identify the needs of our EFMP enrolled families.”

There are three elements of EFMP: Family support, medical and assignments. With the EFMP One Stop, these components are brought together to better serve the families of Scott AFB.

“We want them to have one place they can come to,” said Monica Stouffer, Airman and Family Readiness Center director. “This is the place where they can get resources, information, and know that those entities are going to talk to each other.”

EFMP Family Support Services assist all military-connected families of all branches, including National Guardsmen, reservists, DoD civilians and retirees. EFMP Medical and EFMP Assignments assist active duty personnel.

Scott AFB is the second Air Force installation to centralize the services for the EFMP, following the EFMP established at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, in 2016.

Team Scott families can learn about the EFMP through an orientation hosted quarterly by the A&FRC. The A&FRC also hosts a monthly lunch to bring families and subject matters experts together. Families may also reach out directly by calling A&FRC at 618-256-8668 or by sending an email to 375fss.efmp@us.af.mil.