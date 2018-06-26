Truck driver charged with leaving the scene of fatal accident in Southern Illinois

A Missouri trucker has been charged in the death of another semi driver in Fayette County.
Ray L. Ryan, 60, of Buffalo, Missouri, was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident in Fayette County. On Tuesday, his bail was reduced to $500,000 from $1 million. State's Attorney Joshua Morrison said more charges may be filed after the police reports are final.
On June 13, a driver from Ontario, Canada, was parked on the shoulder of eastbound Interstate 70 near mile marker 55 in Fayette County. Peter F. Peters, 46, was killed when he was pinched between his flatbed trailer and the semi that sideswiped his parked rig. He died at the scene, Illinois State Police reported.
State Police identified the suspect truck as a 2016 Volvo, and Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Guernsey County (Ohio) Sheriff’s Department identified the truck in Cambridge, Ohio, about 440 miles from Fayette County, on June 14.
