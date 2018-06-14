Trucker killed in hit-and-run accident on I-70 in Southern Illinois

A 46-year-old Canadian tractor-trailer driver was killed in a hit-and-run accident on Wednesday night in Fayette County.
Illinois State Police said Peter F. Peters of Elmira, Ontario, was parked on the right shoulder of eastbound Interstate 70 near mile marker 55 at about 8:50 p.m. Wednesday. He was standing at about the middle of the flatbed trailer when the driver of another semi and trailer sideswiped him.
Peters was pinched between the two trailers, police said. He died at the scene.
Police said the driver of the tractor-trailer left the scene, heading east.
An investigation into the accident is ongoing.
Mary Cooley: 618-239-2535; @MaryCooleyBND
Comments