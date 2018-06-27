Officer dragged by van full of fleeing suspects, Alorton chief says

A police officer was briefly dragged by a van Wednesday night as three suspects attempted to flee the Flying J Travel Center in Alorton.

Police dispatch received a report of a theft at 1:30 a.m., and an officer responded. Once there, he stopped three suspects in the parking lot, according to Alorton Police Chief David Clark.

The officer attempted to arrest them, and they jumped into a white van, Clark said.

The officer "grabbed hold of one of the guys, and the van took off with the officer attempting to hold on," Clark said.

The chief said the officer was pulled and dragged but was still able to radio for assistance. East St. Louis police officers responded, and three suspects were arrested.

The unidentified officer has worked for Alorton Police Department for one month. Clark said he is a former Brooklyn police officer who graduated from the police academy about three years ago and confirmed he is a certified police officer.

"The officer sought medical attention through ambulance service. It appears he only has scrapes and bruises," Clark said.

Clark said officers did not find stolen items or weapons in the van or on the three men arrested.

The chief added that police are waiting to review Flying J surveillance footage to identify any stolen items and view what happened before the officer arrived.

In a statement, Flying J said it was "cooperating fully with local authorities."