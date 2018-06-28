Belleville Police say man robbed gas station in 2017

A Belleville man remained in St. Clair County Jail on Thursday with bail set at $80,000 on a charge of armed robbery.
Leroy McDonald III, 23, is charged with armed robbery with a firearm, a class X felony.
Police say two suspects robbed the BP Amoco station at 1301 S. 74th Street on May 3, 2017. They said one suspect entered the store, made a purchase, and stepped out of the store. Police said the second suspect then brought chips to the cash register, and showed a handgun when the clerk opened the register. Police say the clerk ran to another room and locked the door while the second suspect took money from the register.
No one was injured during the robbery. Police did not say what role they believe McDonald had in the robbery; and did not share information on the second suspect.
