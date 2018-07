Caseyville Police were searching Friday for a theft suspect who was caught on camera shoving several 4-packs of Red Bull in his pants.

The police department posted a surveillance video on Facebook in hope that someone would recognize the man.

He can be seen in the surveillance footage putting at least 11 4-packs of Red Bull down his pants.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information can call the Caseyville Police Department at 618-344-2151.

