Investigators work to ID body found near coal mine; cause of death unknown

A body found Saturday morning east of West Frankfort is that of a middle-aged white man, authorities released after conducting an autopsy.
The badly decomposed body was discovered near an old mine, a Franklin County Sheriff’s Office news release stated.
While authorities conducted an autopsy, a cause of death has not been determined. Police did say, however, the man’s death is being investigated as suspicious.
“Investigators are working to identify the body and to develop leads,” police wrote.
Illinois State Police are investigating the man’s death along with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Franklin County Coroner’s Office.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
Comments