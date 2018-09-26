Greenville man held on $1M, charged in stabbing a woman and her adult daughters

A man who had been living with a woman and her two adult daughters has been charged with stabbing the three women.
All of the women were treated at hospitals and have been released.
Daniel J. Tupou, 30, was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of home invasion and one count of aggravated battery. He was being held at Bond County Jail on $1 million bail on Wednesday afternoon.
Dana Anderson and her daughter Kathryn and stepdaughter Carrie were all stabbed on Monday afternoon at their Greenville home, police say.
Sgt. Scott Workman said Wednesday that the man had moved into the Andersons’ home on Sept. 10 at the behest of one of the younger women. Police did not say what may have prompted the attack.
Police earlier reported that one of the women had run from the home with the suspect chasing her at about 2 p.m. Monday.
Comments