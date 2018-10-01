Man accused of producing child porn charged in Southern Illinois

A Vandalia man has been charged in Fayette County Circuit Court for allegedly producing child porn videos.

Dennis J. Pickens, 59, was taken into custody by police on Sept. 21, a report from the Vandalia Leader-Union stated. He was charged later that day and made his first court appearance the following Monday.





The report said that the four counts Pickens has been charged with stem from incidents that happened between March 22 and Sept. 21. In one, Pickens allegedly produced a video of a child under the age of 18 “fully nude with a towel on her head putting on deodorant.” In another, he produced a video of the same child “fully nude getting a wash rag from the shower and re-entering the shower.”





Pickens is also accused of producing a video of two more fully nude children under the age of 18.





Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

According to the report, Pickens is being held on $700,000 bond. Each of the felony counts is punishable by up to 30 years in prison and, by law, sentences for these offenses must be served consecutively.





Pickens’ preliminary hearing has been set for Oct. 11.