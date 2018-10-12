Man charged in connection with Cash Store robberies

An Alorton man has been charged in connection with two armed robberies at Cash Stores in the metro-east area.
Algernon C. Perkins made his initial appearance in the U.S. District Court of Southern Illinois on Tuesday, a news release from the court said.
The robberies occurred in Salem on Sept. 7 and Highland Sept. 29, according to spokesman Nathan D. Stump.
While he said he did not know why this specific case was being handled in federal court, he said it’s made possible through the Hobbs Act Robbery, a provision that allows federal courts to prosecute a crime if it involved interstate commerce.
According to the release, Perkins was charged with two counts of interference of commerce by robbery for his involvement in the crimes.
If convicted, Perkins faces up to twenty years of imprisonment and a maximum fine of $250,000 on each count.
