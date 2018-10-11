Wrong-way crash on Interstate 64 kills one person

A woman was killed Sunday morning in a car accident on I65 near Washington Park and East St. Louis.
By
Up Next
A woman was killed Sunday morning in a car accident on I65 near Washington Park and East St. Louis.
By

Crime

Driver charged in wrong-way crash that killed a woman in January

By Hana Muslic

hmuslic@bnd.com

October 11, 2018 06:25 PM

An O’Fallon man turned himself in to police on Thursday morning in connection with a wrong-way car accident that had left a woman dead nine months ago.

Brandon J. Bell, 30, now faces one count of aggravated driving under the influence and one count of reckless homicide in St. Clair County court, Illinois State Police spokesman Calvin Dye Jr. said.

Around 7 a.m. on Jan. 21, Bell was driving eastbound in the westbound lane of Interstate 64 near Kingshighway in Washington Park when he collided with another vehicle. The driver of that car, 56-year-old Lyn Trinh Chieng of St. Louis, was declared dead at the scene.

Bell’s bond was set at $100,000. He was released from jail after posting bail.

Hana Muslic: 618-239-2626, @h_muslic

  Comments  