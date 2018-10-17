Jury convicts East St. Louis man on felony gun charges for the second time

An East St. Louis man has been convicted on gun charges for the second time.

A federal jury convicted Albert L. Richardson, 46, of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a news release from U.S. Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft stated.

On April 2, East St. Louis police apprehended Richardson after receiving a 911 call that a man was firing a gun into the air, the release said. A loaded 0.40 caliber pistol with a loaded extended magazine was found in the area of his arrest.

Later that day, the release said, Richardson admitted to having the gun and shooting it.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Wednesday’s conviction comes after Richard’s previous conviction of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. According to the release, he also has a prior federal felony conviction for heroin distribution and prior state convictions for aggravated fleeing and theft.

Richardson’s sentencing has been scheduled for Jan. 25. He faces a maximum of 10 years in prison on this conviction.