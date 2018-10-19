Police nab Maryville robbery suspects

Maryville Police have arrested and charged two men in connection with the robbery of a bank on Thursday afternoon.
Chief Rob Carpenter said 45-year-old Christopher Coleman was charged with one count of aggravated robbery and was in custody on a $150,000 bail. Police also arrested 28-year-old Joseph V. Cretton was charged with disorderly conduct and obstructing justice in connection to the robbery.
Coleman is from St. Louis and Cretton is from Maryville. Both were in custody in St. Louis Friday afternoon pending extradition to Illinois, Carpenter said.
The chief said police initially went to Cretton because they believed his car had been used in the robbery.
“He said his car had been stolen. And then, following other leads we ended up in North St. Louis,” Carpenter said. “He turned out to be in the car with the guy who robbed the bank.”
On Thursday, police said a man walked into First Collinsville Bank at 2729 Maryville Road at about 3 p.m. The man showed the teller a note that said he had a gun, but he did not show a weapon. The teller gave the man money, and he left in a white Hyundai sedan with an Illinois license plate.
Comments