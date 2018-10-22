Belleville man charged with intimidation of Waterloo bank employee

A Belleville man has been charged with trying to intimidate a Waterloo bank employee last week.
On Monday, the state’s attorney’s office charged Benjamin A. Ducey, 28, with one count of felony intimidation and physical harm, the Waterloo Police Department said in a news release. Ducey is accused of threatening an employee at First National Bank of Waterloo, located at 744 North St., if he did not give him money.
“He wanted money from the bank and essentially asked employees to act as his agents,” Det. Eric Zaber of the Waterloo Police Department said Monday afternoon.
Charging documents from Monroe County said on Oct. 17, Ducey put a note inside of a backpack that stated he would harm the bank employee if the employee did not put a certain amount of money in the backpack. The backpack was then left on a vehicle in the bank’s parking lot.
The police department asked for the public’s help in identifying Ducey, who had been captured on bank surveillance footage standing outside of the building and leaving in a dark-colored car, last Thursday. According to the department’s Facebook post, no money exchanged an no one was hurt in the incident.
Ducey’s bond was set at $50,000. He was being held in a St. Charles, Missouri, jail on unrelated offenses Monday, Zaber said.
