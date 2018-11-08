Police release photos of suspects in armed robbery of eyewear store

Collinsville police are asking people to help them identify armed robbery suspects pictured in surveillance photos released Thursday.
The two men pictured were wearing clothing with some distinguishing features when they used a gun while robbing the All About Eyes store on Tuesday, police say.
The first suspect is a black man wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants with a green stripe. In surveillance footage, he is holding a handgun when the men walk into the store at 1172 Collinsville Crossing in Collinsville on Tuesday. Police say he took cash from the store.
The second suspect, police say, is a black man who was wearing a dark-colored Nike Elite hooded sweatshirt, a camouflage ball cap, and dark colored sweat pants. He carried a blue shopping bag that he filled with “numerous eyeglass frames,” police say.
Comments