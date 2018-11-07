Armed robbers flee with cash and eyewear from Collinsville store, police say

Two men robbed All About Eyes on Tuesday evening in Collinsville, according to police.

The armed robbery happened around 7 p.m., Collinsville Major Brett Boerm said. Two men entered the store and displayed a weapon.

They fled with an undisclosed amount of cash along with a “significant” amount of high-end eye glass frames, Boerm said.

“We believe that the suspect vehicle is a dark-colored sedan,” Boerm said.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

There is surveillance video of the robbery and police were reviewing it Wednesday, according to Boerm.

All About Eyes is located at 1172 Collinsville Crossing Blvd.