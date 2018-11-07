Collinsville police investigate armed robbery

Police were investigating after two men robbed All About Eyes on Tuesday evening in Collinsville.
Armed robbers flee with cash and eyewear from Collinsville store, police say

By Dana Rieck

November 07, 2018 11:34 AM

Two men robbed All About Eyes on Tuesday evening in Collinsville, according to police.

The armed robbery happened around 7 p.m., Collinsville Major Brett Boerm said. Two men entered the store and displayed a weapon.

They fled with an undisclosed amount of cash along with a “significant” amount of high-end eye glass frames, Boerm said.

“We believe that the suspect vehicle is a dark-colored sedan,” Boerm said.

There is surveillance video of the robbery and police were reviewing it Wednesday, according to Boerm.

All About Eyes is located at 1172 Collinsville Crossing Blvd.

Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck

