Man charged with stealing and crashing Spire gas truck

A 30-year old Heber Springs, Arkansas, man was charged Thursday with stealing a Spire gas truck from under a levy in East St. Louis on Tuesday.
Ricky Duncan faces charges of aggravated unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle and two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding police.
He is being held at the St.Clair County Jail in lieu of a $50,000 bail.
It is unclear where the driver of the truck was when the vehicle was stolen, but Sauget Police Chief James Jones said the keys to the truck were inside of the vehicle.
Police say Duncan left East St. Louis in the gas truck and went into Cahokia on Tuesday.
Police then notified Sauget police that the stolen vehicle was headed into their jurisdiction. Jones said his officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to pull over.
The truck crashed into the 1800 block of Mississippi and Sauget police arrested Duncan.
A Spire spokeswoman did not want to comment on the situation, but she acknowledged that the company was aware their vehicle had been stolen.
The spokeswoman, who didn’t want to use her name, said Spire is cooperating with Sauget police in their investigation.
