Major Case Squad continues to investigate fatal shooting in O’Fallon

By Dana Rieck

January 02, 2019 12:38 PM

Police investigate fatal O'Fallon shooting

The scene was still taped off Monday morning at the Castle Acres mobile home park, in the 1700 block of West Highway 50 in O'Fallon, after a man was shot and killed just before 7 a.m. Sunday.
The Major Case Squad continued to investigate Wednesday after a shooting killed a 24-year-old East St. Louis man Sunday evening.

Matthew E. Lockett was found shot in the chest by officers in the middle of a road in Castle Acres mobile home park, 1713 block of West Highway 50 in O’Fallon, at 6:52 p.m.

He was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and died shortly after, at 7:25 p.m.

Investigators were looking for a vehicle of interest Monday that is light-colored, possibly white, with dark colored wheels. It was seen leaving the area of the shooting.

Police have not released additional information regarding any possible suspects or motives. They are asking anyone with information to call the Major Case Squad at 618-206-4309 or the O’Fallon Police Department at 618-624-4545.

Officers were at the scene Monday canvassing the area. Several residents in the area declined to comment when contacted by a BND reporter.

Dana Rieck

