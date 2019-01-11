Crime

Two St. Louis men charged with multiple drug, weapons violations in Madison County

By Carolyn P Smith

January 11, 2019 07:41 PM

Two St. Louis men were charged Friday with multiple drug and weapons violations, one day after trying to flee police.
Two St. Louis men were charged Friday with multiple drug and weapons violations, one day after trying to flee police. aijohn784 Getty Images/iStockphoto
Two St. Louis men were charged Friday with multiple drug and weapons violations, one day after trying to flee police. aijohn784 Getty Images/iStockphoto
Madison County

Two St. Louis men were charged Friday with multiple felony counts in Madison County, one day after they were arrested while trying to flee police in a stolen vehicle.

Lamont Johnson III, 26, and Christopher Johnson, 26, were charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, criminal damage to government supported property, possession of a stolen license plate and motor vehicle offenses.

Both also received fugitive from justice charges resulting from outstanding warrants outside Illinois.

Johnson III also was charged with possession of a weapon by a felon.

Both men are being held in the Madison County Jail on $150,000 bond, said Lt. Wayne White of the Granite City Police Department.

A no bond warrant was issued for both on the fugitive from justice charge, White said.

Related stories from Belleville News-Democrat

local

crime

local

crime

  Comments  