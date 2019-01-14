Cahokia man admitted to deadly St. Louis stabbing in 911 call, faces a murder charge

A Cahokia man admitted to stabbing a man to death in St. Louis over the weekend in a recorded 911 call from the incident.

Thomas Bricker, 54, is now facing one count of murder and one count of armed criminal action in St. Louis Circuit Court, FOX 2 reported.

According to a KMOV4 report, Bricker was arguing with 30-year-old Lamarr Robinson in the Bevo Mill neighborhood on Saturday night when he stabbed him in the chest. In a 911 call and later in a holding cell at St. Louis Metro Police headquarters, Bricker admitted to the stabbing, the report said.

Bricker’s cash-only bail was set at $1 million.