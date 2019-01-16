Baby recovering from gunshot wound as police continue to investigate shooting

While the baby is at home recovering, police continue to investigate to determine who shot at her and her father while they were outside a store in East St. Louis on the corner of 10th Street and Bond Avenue.

East St. Louis Detective Sgt. Gilda Johnson said the police department is doing everything possible to locate the shooter, including to reach out to Illinois State Police to get additional resources to assist in the police investigation.

“Our ultimate goal is to find the person who shot the baby,” Johnson said.

The 1-year-old child and her 26-year-old father were walking to the store across the street from the John DeShields Housing complex when they were shot. The father talked to the BND but did not want his identity released to the public.

“A group of young men were standing outside of the store. A car drove by and someone in the car shot at them. One of the projectiles struck the man’s daughter in her arm,” Johnson said.

Johnson said the one-year old girl is recuperating at home, something the sergeant said she was happy to report.

Police have not said whether surveillance video in the store was able to help them identify the car from whence the gunshots were fired.

Illinois State Police Lt. Calvin Brown, commander Zone Six investigations, confirmed his agency is working with East St. Louis Police.





“We’re assisting East St. Louis along with the Child Death task Force due to the origin and nature of the child’s injuries,” Brown said.

Police were holding two persons of interest in connection with the shooting, but they have since been released, according to Johnson.

Several people have been questioned, Brown said, but the investigation is still ongoing.



