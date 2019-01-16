Police responding to three shootings in East St. Louis

Police were responding to three different shootings in East St. Louis on Wednesday night.

The St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency reported the shootings in the course of an hour and a half on their Facebook page.

The first shooting was reported around 7:04 p.m., where police were responding to the 1300 block of North 44th Street for a subject shot, the post said.

The second post came at 7:13 p.m. and said a home on North 42nd Street had been shot at.

In the third post, at 8:26 p.m., the agency said shots were fired in the 1400 block of Natalie Avenue.

Neither East St. Louis police or the St. Clair County EMA could release any more information on Wednesday night.

It is unknown if the shootings were related.