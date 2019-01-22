Authorities still haven’t determined cause of death for woman found in Shiloh woods

Police are still investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in Shiloh woods last Friday.
An autopsy for Jill Renee Carroll, 39, of O’Fallon, was completed on Sunday, St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. said Tuesday. Dye said his office is waiting on a toxicology report to determine the cause of death. That might take up to a week.
Carroll had been reported missing in O’Fallon on Friday. The Shiloh Police Department was later alerted that she had last been seen in the 2400 block of Lebanon Avenue.
Officers found her body in a wooded lot near 2411 Lebanon Ave. at around 7:35 that nigh. Police did not find any obvious signs of foul play, Dye told the News-Democrat at the time.
On Monday, Dye said there was “nothing definite” about the manner of Carroll’s death yet.
Anyone with information related to the investigation can call the Shiloh Police Department at 618-973-5816.
