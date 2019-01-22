Crime

Police ask for public’s help in finding missing Fairview Heights teen

By Hana Muslic

January 22, 2019 06:32 PM

Xaria M. Garling, 15, was last seen the morning of Jan. 18, when she was dropped off at Wyvetter Younge Middle School in East St. Louis.
Fairview Heights police are asking for the public’s help in finding a teen girl who has been missing since Friday.

Xaria M. Garling, 15, was last seen the morning of Jan. 18, when she was dropped off at Wyvetter Younge Middle School in East St. Louis, a news release from police stated. She was wearing a pink coat, pink boots, orange polo shirt and dark jeans.

According to the release, Garling frequents the East St. Louis area and the St. Clair Square Mall. The last telephone contact with Garling came from the mall on Friday night.

Garling is 5-foot-9, approximately 130 pounds with straight black hair.

Anyone with information on Garling’s whereabouts can call the Fairview Heights Police Department at 618-489-2100.

