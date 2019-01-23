Two men charged in connection with Interstate 270 drive-by shooting

Two Decatur men have been charged following a drive-by shooting on Interstate 270 near Pontoon Beach on Monday.

Around 11:30 a.m., Martin J. Novak, 27, and Jessie L. Bianco, 31, got into an altercation with an acquaintance in Pontoon Beach, a news release from Illinois State Police stated.

They then chased the person, who’d gotten into his or her car, on I-270 in their dark-colored Chevrolet Tahoe. According to the release, they fired several shots at the other car from their Tahoe and struck the vehicle, but did not injure the person.

The acquaintance drove directly from the interstate to the Pontoon Beach Police Department to report the incident, the release stated. Police were able to track down the Tahoe and arrest Novak and Bianco.

Novak was charged with four felony offenses: aggravated discharge of a firearm, armed habitual criminal, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number. He remained in Madison County Jail on Wednesday night on $200,000 bail.

Bianco was charged with three felony offenses: aggravated discharge of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number. He also remained in Madison County Jail on Wednesday night on $100,000 bail.