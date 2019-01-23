Metro-East News

Mizzou student from Bethalto found dead on campus

By Hana Muslic

January 23, 2019 05:30 PM

A Bethalto man was found dead in his dorm room on the University of Missouri’s campus on Tuesday afternoon.

Boston Perry, 19, was a junior at the college, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. He was found unresponsive in his room at the Mark Twain residence hall and pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a KMOV report, the student’s cause of death has not yet been determined.

Counselors have been provided to students, faculty and staff who knew Perry, FOX 2 said. Perry was an information technologies major in the College of Engineering.

Hana Muslic

Hana Muslic has been covering breaking news and crime for the Belleville News-Democrat since August 2018. She is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Journalism and her previous work can be found in The Lincoln Journal-Star and The Kansas City Star.

