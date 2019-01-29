Crime

East St. Louis man charged with 8 counts of child pornography

By Carolyn P. Smith

January 29, 2019 12:04 PM

Federal program targets online child predators

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was developed federally in 1998 as the number of children and teenagers using the internet increased and child sexual abuse images became available electronically, authorities say.
By
Up Next
The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was developed federally in 1998 as the number of children and teenagers using the internet increased and child sexual abuse images became available electronically, authorities say.
By

A 46-year-old East St. Louis man is charged with eight counts of child pornography with children under the age of 13.

Andrew Wigfall was arrested Saturday, according to online court records. He is accused of the producing the child pornography on Jan. 1.

A Facebook post from the East St. Louis police department stated Wigfall is accused of sending pictures of nude girls to other people on Facebook via the messaging app.

Additional details were not immediately released.

According to online court records the case will be presented to a Grand Jury.

Wigfall’s bail was set at $200,000.

Check back to bnd.com for more on this developing story.

Resized_20190128_16414_fitted.jpeg

Related stories from Belleville News-Democrat

local

Carolyn Smith

Carolyn P. Smith has worked for the Belleville News-Democrat for 18 years and currently covers breaking news in the Metro-East. She graduated from the Journalism School at the University of Missouri at Columbia and says news is in her DNA.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  