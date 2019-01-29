East St. Louis man charged with 8 counts of child pornography

A 46-year-old East St. Louis man is charged with eight counts of child pornography with children under the age of 13.

Andrew Wigfall was arrested Saturday, according to online court records. He is accused of the producing the child pornography on Jan. 1.

A Facebook post from the East St. Louis police department stated Wigfall is accused of sending pictures of nude girls to other people on Facebook via the messaging app.

Additional details were not immediately released.

According to online court records the case will be presented to a Grand Jury.

Wigfall’s bail was set at $200,000.

