Madison County man charged with sexual assault of child in St. Clair County

A Madison County man has been charged with criminal sexual assault after police say he abused a 12-year-old in St. Clair County last year.

Sylvester J. Mull Jr., 30, of Hartford, faces one felony count of indecent solicitation of a child, charging documents from Feb. 2 state.

On Dec. 14, St. Clair County Sheriff’s deputies took a report from a mother who said Mull had sexually assaulted her kid while staying at their home, Capt. Bruce Fleshren said. According to court records, the incident happened Dec. 1.

Fleshren said the victim reported that Mull came into the room while they were sleeping. There, the victim said Mull made comments regarding their appearance, climbed into their bed and performed a sex act. The victim was then able to get Mull to leave the room.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to Belleville News-Democrat

The child reported the incident at school, Fleshren said.

Mull’s bail was set at $50,000.