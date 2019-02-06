Woman sentenced to prison for embezzling money from pediatric office in Caseyville

A Madison County woman has been sentenced to 33 months in federal prison for embezzling more than $350,000 from a Caseyville pediatrics office she used to work for.

Cassandra D. Eberhart, 49, of Moro, pleaded guilty to charges of wire fraud and filing false federal income tax return in October 2018, a news release from U.S. Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft’s office stated. She had been employed as an office manager at A to Z Pediatrics.

On Wednesday, she was sentenced to almost three years prison time for the crimes. According to the release, Eberhart defrauded the office from 2011 to 2017 by:

making unauthorized personal charges on medical practice credit cards

overpaying her own salary

reimbursing herself for unauthorized overtime and mileage





fraudulently adding herself and family members to medical insurance

falsifying business journal entries

diverting electronic payments from the medical practice’s bank account to a personal credit card account

Eberhart also failed to report the money she embezzled on her federal income tax returns, the release stated.

As part of her sentence, Eberhart will have to pay full restitution in the amount of $368,308.99 and serve three years of supervised release after her prison sentence.