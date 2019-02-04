Autopsy reveals McKendree University student died of hypothermia

An autopsy has revealed that McKendree University student Kirk M. Jackson II, 19, who was found dead in Lebanon last month, died of hypothermia.

The autopsy was conducted on Jan. 20, St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye told the BND. The results, released on Monday, show that Jackson died of hypothermia outside of a house in the 100 block of Perryman Street.

According to FOX 2, Jackson was leaving a party that night. Dye told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that he had a blood alcohol content about three times the legal limit to drive.





Jackson, of O’Fallon, Missouri, was listed as a player on the university’s 2018 men’s volleyball team. According to the roster, he was an accounting major who had come to McKendree from Fort Zumwalt West High School. There, he had set a school record for most kills in a season his junior year with 83 blocks and 17 aces, and earned All-Conference honors.