Woman said she was threatened with a knife 4 days before she was found dead in Shiloh

The 39-year-old woman whose body was found in a wooded area in Shiloh on Jan. 19 told her family she was threatened at knife-point just days before.
Jill Renee Carroll was reported her missing to the O’Fallon Police Department two days earlier, on Jan. 17, by her family.
Carroll last contacted her family when she called her mother at 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 16 while at a Circle K gas station in Shiloh, according to O’Fallon police documents obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.
In their phone conversation, Carroll told her mother that her boyfriend, Christopher McClelland, had left her. She said was now homeless and without a car, O’Fallon Police Officer T. Bates wrote in the missing person report. Carroll also told her mother that she’d been threatened with a knife at the apartments she had been staying at.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The report did not specify who she alleged made the threats.
Carroll’s sister told police that McClelland had Carroll’s phone and that their mother received a text from Carroll’s phone on Jan. 17, the report states. Her sister told police that she believes McClelland sent the text.
Bates wrote that Shiloh police made contact with Carroll at a car wash in Shiloh at 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 16. There, Carroll told police officers she was okay and refused assistance. When Shiloh police tried to find Carroll at the apartments she’d been staying at, a man who lived there told them he hadn’t seen her since Jan. 15.
Bates met with McClelland, who told the officer he had been staying at the same apartment as Carroll and they would buy heroin from the man who lived there.
McClelland said he and Carroll had a fight with the man and left, walking to Circle K. There, the couple got into an argument with each other and McClelland said he went to the Shiloh Police Station to ask for assistance. When he came back, he said Carroll ran away from him through a field near the gas station.
The next morning, when he went back to the field, he said he followed her footprints in the snow until they ended in the Glen Addie neighborhood.
Carroll’s body was found in a wooded lot in the 2400 block of Lebanon Avenue three days later, near the Circle K. Though an autopsy to determine Carroll’s cause of death was conducted on Jan. 20, St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. told the News-Democrat those results could take up to three months to come in.
On Jan. 22, Dye said there was “nothing definite” about the manner of her death.
Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to call the Shiloh Police Department at 618-973-5816.
Comments