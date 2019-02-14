Fire destroys apartment at East St. Louis housing complex

A fire in the John DeShields Housing Complex on Thursday afternoon destroyed a two-bedroom apartment but no injuries were reported, officials said.

The fire, which appeared to start in the kitchen, forced the evacuation of all residents before firefighters were able to control the blaze, Assistant East St. Louis Fire Chief Derrick Burns said.

The resident of the apartment was not home at the time of the fire, said Cortez Slack, chief of public safety for the East St. Louis Housing Authority.

Officials said they don’t know what caused the fire.

