Man charged after throwing old toilet through East St. Louis board of education office

By Hana Muslic

February 20, 2019 05:25 PM

A Florida man faces a felony charge after police say he through a toilet through an East St. Louis school district’s board of education office.

Dave J. Toliver, 36, was charged with one count of criminal damage to property on Sunday, the East St. Louis Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Toliver is accused of throwing an old toilet through the front glass window of School District 189’s Board of Education building in the 1000 block of State Street, police said. When officers arrived on the scene, they were told the man who threw the toilet had fled.

Later, officers found Toliver sitting on another old toilet on the corner of 11th and Cleveland streets, the post said. He was arrested and placed in police custody, where he remained Wednesday night. His bail was $10,000.

It is unclear where the old toilets came from and East St. Louis police could not be reached for comment.

