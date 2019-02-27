O’Fallon man found guilty of first-degree murder in 2017 death of Caseyville man

Eazs A. Harper, of O’Fallon, was found guilty of first degree murder and other charges in the death of Kyle Savant.
Savant, of Caseyville, was killed June 3, 2017.
Harper was also found guilty of attempted first degree murder of Samuel Randall, two counts of aggravated battery through discharge of a firearm, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Harper had previously been convicted of vehicular hijacking.
Randall survived being shot twice, but “suffered life changing injuries as a result of being shot by Harper,” according to a press release from the St. Clair County State’s Attorneys office.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to Belleville News-Democrat
#ReadLocal
Harper is currently in the St. Clair County Jail awaiting sentencing.
“We appreciate the service of the members of the jury and believe they came to the right conclusion for the victims in this case. We want to thank the Illinois State Police and all other individuals who contributed to the finding of guilt on Eazs Harper,” State’s Attorney James Gomric said in the press release.
Comments