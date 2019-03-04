Crime

East St. Louis man pleads not guilty to child pornography charges

By Carolyn P Smith

March 04, 2019 01:49 PM

Andrew Wigfall
Andrew Wigfall
Andrew Wigfall
East St. Louis

A man charged by a federal grand Jury with producing child pornography pleaded not guilty to the charges in federal court Friday.

Andrew Wigfall, 46, was charged with eight counts of child pornography by U.S. Attorney Steve Weinhoeft’s office. The indictment said that he produced the materials from Dec. 1, 2018, to Jan. 26, 2019, during which time Wigfall knowingly persuaded, induced, enticed and coerced a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct so he could photograph her.

Wigfall was ordered detained by the judge until his trial on the charges.

Carolyn Smith

Carolyn P. Smith has worked for the Belleville News-Democrat for 18 years and currently covers breaking news in the Metro-East. She graduated from the Journalism School at the University of Missouri at Columbia and says news is in her DNA.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  