East St. Louis man pleads not guilty to child pornography charges

A man charged by a federal grand Jury with producing child pornography pleaded not guilty to the charges in federal court Friday.
Andrew Wigfall, 46, was charged with eight counts of child pornography by U.S. Attorney Steve Weinhoeft’s office. The indictment said that he produced the materials from Dec. 1, 2018, to Jan. 26, 2019, during which time Wigfall knowingly persuaded, induced, enticed and coerced a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct so he could photograph her.
Wigfall was ordered detained by the judge until his trial on the charges.
