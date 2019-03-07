Trial for mom accused in daughter’s diabetes-related death gets new court date

A Southern Illinois mother, who pleaded not guilty to felony charges filed against her after her 14-year-old daughter died, is scheduled to begin her trial next month.

Amber L. Hampshire, 39, of Alton, is accused of knowing her daughter Emily had diabetes and not filling her insulin prescription or taking her to doctor appointments. Emily died of a complication of diabetes in November, according to police.

Her trial was was originally set for February but was continued. It is now scheduled for 9 a.m. April 15 in courtroom 214 at the Madison County Criminal Justice Center, 509 Ramey St. in Edwardsville, according to court documents.

Authorities think Emily’s father Zachary didn’t know about her diagnosis because Amber Hampshire tried to hide it from family, from Emily’s school and from doctors at the hospital where Emily died.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to Belleville News-Democrat

Amber Hampshire was charged with involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment.