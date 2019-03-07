Crime

Man charged with first-degree murder in killing of former East St. Louis track star

By Hana Muslic

March 07, 2019

A Belleville man has been charged in the 2018 killing of an East St. Louis man who was found shot dead in his car outside a MetroLink station.

On Thursday, the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s office announced it had charged Marvion D. Brady, 20, with one count of first-degree murder. His bail was set at $1 million.

Brady is accused of killing Sanchez Rhodes, a former East St. Louis track star, on Oct. 20. At the time, Illinois State Police Sgt. Jerri Hochmuth told the Belleville News-Democrat that someone struck a fence in the 3000 block of St. Clair Avenue near the MetroLink. Inside, police found 20-year-old Rhodes, who had been shot when he was driving.

“He was shot once in his head and was pronounced at 6:40 p.m. at the scene,” St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye said in 2018.

Rhodes’ best friend, Roosevelt Davis Jr., was shot in killed in Cahokia just six months before.

