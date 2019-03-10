Two charged following theft that lead to car accident in East St. Louis

Two people face multiple felony charges after police say they committed a theft at St. Clair Square mall that lead to a police pursuit which ended with a head-on collision in East St. Louis.
Garnet R. Patton, 43, of East St. Louis, and Devin B. Hall, 39, of St. Louis, Missouri, were charged with nine counts and six counts, respectively. Patton faces two counts of aggravated battery, one count of armed violence, four counts of aggravated fleeing, one count of theft and one count of mob action. Hall faces two counts of aggravated battery, one count of mob action, one count of theft, one count of resisting a peace officer and one count of obstruction of identification.
The two are accused of fleeing from Fairview Heights police when officers were called to a theft in progress at the Hollister store inside the mall. According to police, Hall left the mall after stealing from the store and went to meet Patton in a red Nissan Murano in the parking lot. A struggle with a police officer ensued as the two climbed in the car and the officer attempted to apprehend them. Police say Patton then drove off, but the officer was able to safely exit the vehicle without any injuries.
Fairview Heights police attempted to chase the suspects’ car for a while before they had to disengage “due to the erratic driving behavior of the suspects,” the release stated. Another agency then began pursuing them after the Murano was spotted exiting Interstate 64 at Illinois 111. Police officers followed the car westbound on State Street in East St. Louis, where it entered oncoming traffic and crashed head-on with a grey sedan.
Hall and Patton were placed into police custody and treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, the release stated. The driver of the sedan was taken to St. Louis University Hospital with serious injuries. The driver’s condition was unknown as of Sunday afternoon.
The case is being investigated by Illinois State Police. Patton and Hall were in St. Clair County Jail on Saturday night, Patton being held with $200,000 bail and Hall being held with $125,000 bail.
