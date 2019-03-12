Glen Carbon police ask for help in identifying men who committed string of burglaries

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men they believe committed a string of burglaries in Glen Carbon on Tuesday.

The Glen Carbon Police Department released surveillance photos of two men they are calling persons of interest in the investigation. According to a news release from police, the men stole a number of vehicles before going into a Walmart store and using stolen credit cards.

Anyone with information can contact the Glen Carbon Police Department at 618-288-7226 or 618-288-2610.